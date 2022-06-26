DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Two men have been arrested on drug and weapon related charges in Dewey Beach Saturday night.
Dewey Beach Police say two men were loitering around a car with a handgun in the door pocket around 10 p.m. at the 100 block of Read Ave. When officers approached the car, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana with drug paraphernalia in clear view inside the car.
After a search of the car police found:
- Hi-Point Firearms 40 caliber handgun
- Taurus G2c 9mm handgun
- Magazine containing 10 rounds of 40 caliber ammunition
- Extended magazine containing 10 rounds of 9mm full metal jacket rounds
- 11 rounds of 9mm hollow point
- Three digital scales
- 41 small clear plastic zip lock bags
- Marijuana related paraphernalia
- Around 47.9 grams of marijuana
Shkai Chandler, 21, of Ellendale and Kaje T. Tiggs-Reynolds, 24, of Harrington were both arrested.
Chandler was charged with:
- Possion, Own, or Control a Deadly Weapon Semi Auto or Auto By Person Prohibit Who Also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana-(Civil Violation)
He was committed to Sussex Correctional institution on $15,125.00 secured bail pending arraignment.
Tiggs-Reynolds was charged with:
- Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Not Related to Personal Use Quantity Marijuana or Person Under 18 (Misdemeanor)
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,500 secured bail pending arraignment.