PRINCESS ANNE, MD - The Maryland State Police have arrested two men on multiple charges including attempted murder after allegedly trying to burn a house down with two people inside on Tuesday.
State Police say they were called to Independence Court in Princess Anne at about 3:45 p.m. on August 13th on reports of two men trying to illegally enter a home. Upon arrival, troopers learned two men had set fire to the back of the home with gasoline and blocked the front door with a mattress, according to State Police.
Troopers say they found two men walking nearby matching the description, one of them carrying a fuel container. That suspect, according to police, attempted to flee before he was arrested. Police say he was also found with a 14-inch machete in his waistband.
The suspect was identified as Lascelles David Beckford, 37, of Somerset County.
The second suspect, identified as Dante Jamar Stone, 34, of Salisbury, was then arrested without incident.
Both Beckford and Stone have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, arson, burglary, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property. Police say they are both being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.
Police say Beckford and Stone knew the people inside the home where the fire was allegedly set. Luckily, there were no injuries reported.