ELLENDALE, Del. - State police are investigating a deadly crash that killed two men.
Delaware State Police say on June 17 around 10:43 p.m., a truck was speeding down the left lane of South Dupont Boulevard, south of Fleatown Road. Troopers say for unknown reasons, the driver lost control, causing the truck to veer off the left side of the road and strike a highway sign in the grassy median.
Troopers say the driver guided the truck back to the right side of the road but over-steered, causing the truck to re-enter the grassy median and overturn. As the truck overturned, authorities say both men were ejected. The truck eventually stopped in the left land of North Dupont Highway.
State police say both men were not properly seat belted. Troopers say the driver, a 30-year-old man from Milford, was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The passenger, a 29-year-old man from Milford, reportedly died at the scene. The identification of both victims is pending notification to their families.
North and South Dupont Boulevard, from Hudson Pond Road to Milton Ellendale Highway, was temporarily shut down for approximately 2.5 hours to investigate the crash and remove any obstructions from the roadway.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith by calling (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.