DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Two men were arrested after a fight and were tasered by Dewey Beach Police early Sunday morning outside of Starboard Restaurant and Bar.
Dewey Beach Police say officers were on the 2000 block of Coastal Highway when they saw a drunk and disorderly man, who was allegedly hostile inside Starboard and kicked out by bar staff. Police identified the man as 24-year-old Ezra Pendleton from Lincoln. Police say Pendleton was yelling profanities outside Starboard, causing nearby people to move away.
They say as police tried to de-escalate the situation, a second man initially tried to calm Pendleton. Police say a physical fight then broke out between them. The second man was identified by police as 22-year-old Oliver Barnes, from Milford.
Dewey Beach Police say they commanded both men to comply, but Pendleton did not listen, which prompted an office to tase him with a department-issued taser. Pendleton was then taken into custody.
During Pendleton's arrest, police allege that Barnes then started interfering with the officers and made physical contact with one of them, while refusing to follow repeated commands to step back. They say officers then tased Barnes as well, and he was also taken into custody.
While investigating, officers say they learned before being kicked out from Starboard, Pendleton allegedly made threats towards a member of the security staff, including references to having shot someone before, and threatening to do it again.
Pendleton and Barnes were taken to the Dewey Beach Police Department for processing. Barnes was issued criminal summonses for offensive touching and disorderly conduct before being released on his own recognizance.
Pendleton was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $2,200 unsecured bond.