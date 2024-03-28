Two New York Men Arrested for Identity Theft in Camden

KENT COUNTY, DE - State Police arrested two men from New York for identity theft and other felony charges.
Delaware State Police say they arrested 31-year-old Richard Morgan of Jamaica, New York, and 31-year-old Trevin Griffith of Rosedale, New York.
On March 26, around 1:00 p.m., troopers say they responded to Music and Arts Specialty Store in Camden for a report of two men trying to purchase items using stolen ID’s and fake credit cards. Troopers say they saw the suspects, later identified as Richard Morgan and Trevin Griffith, leaving the store.
While troopers were detaining the suspects, Griffith reportedly ran from the store across Dupont Highway and a trooper saw him getting rid of something from his pocket. He was arrested a short time later. Troopers searched the area where Griffith was getting rid of something and found a fake credit card.
After searching around the store and reviewing video surveillance, troopers say they located another fake credit card and ID in a trash dumpster and underneath a vehicle, that Morgan tried to get rid of.
Morgan was taken to Troop 3, charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $38,000 secured bond.
- Identity Theft (Felony)
- Possession of Tools Facilitating Identity Theft (Felony) – 4 counts
- Attempted Theft over $1,500 (Felony)
- Attempted Unlawful Use of Fictitious Payment Card over $1,500 (Felony)
- Tampering with Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Griffith was taken to Troop 3, charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $37,000 secured bond.
- Identity Theft (Felony)
- Possession of Tools Facilitating Identity Theft (Felony) – 3 counts
- Attempted Theft over $1,500 (Felony)
- Attempted Unlawful Use of Fictitious Payment Card over $1,500 (Felony)
- Tampering with Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Crossing At Other Than a Crosswalk
Delaware State Police Troop 3 Financial Crimes Unit is currently investigating this incident.