DOVER, Del. - Dover police have arrested two New Jersey teens in connection with two attempted robberies that happened on Thursday afternoon.
The investigation began at approximately 1:45 p.m., when police were called by a victim in the Gateway West parking lot. The victim stated that as he got out of his vehicle in the parking lot of the shopping center, a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old boy from Penns Grove, N.J., wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect's grip and call 911. The suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
At few minutes later, police received a call for another attempted robbery. The victim in this case called police and stated that she parked her vehicle at Del-One, 270 Beiser Blvd., and as she got out was approached by the same 15-year-old suspect who demanded she give him her keys. The victim got back into her vehicle and closed the door and the suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
Responding officers located the 15-year-old suspect and a 16-year-old boy, from Salem, N.J., running from the area upon their arrival. Both teens were taken into custody without incident. Officers searched the surrounding area and located a red 2012 Hyundai Azera with New Jersey registration that was reported stolen out of Carneys Point Township, N.J. Through the ensuing investigation, detectives were able to positively identify the 15-year-old boy as the suspect in both attempted robberies.
Both suspect were transported to the Dover Police Department where they were arraigned.
The 15-year-old male was committed to Stevenson House on $16,100 cash bail on the following charges:
- Two counts of attempted second-degree robbery
- Receiving stolen property over $1,500
- Second-degree conspiracy
- Offensive touching
The 16-year-old suspect was released on an unsecured bond on the following charges:
- Receiving stolen property over $1,500
- Second-degree conspiracy