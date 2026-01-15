ARREST GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

SMYRNA, Del. -- Two students at Smyrna High School were arrested following separate incidents involving knives, according to Smyrna police.

Police say on Jan. 14, 2026, the school’s resource officer made contact with two students in unrelated situations and determined each was in possession of a knife.

Both students were immediately removed from the school. Police said no one was injured as a result of either incident.

The students, both 17-year-old males from Smyrna, were charged with carrying a concealed dangerous instrument, a Class A misdemeanor. They were released pending future court dates.

Tags

Ryan is originally from Milford, Delaware, and attended Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland where he received his bachelors in History and Media Studies.  In his free time he enjoys reading, screenwriting, and watching movies.

Recommended for you