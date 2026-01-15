SMYRNA, Del. -- Two students at Smyrna High School were arrested following separate incidents involving knives, according to Smyrna police.
Police say on Jan. 14, 2026, the school’s resource officer made contact with two students in unrelated situations and determined each was in possession of a knife.
Both students were immediately removed from the school. Police said no one was injured as a result of either incident.
The students, both 17-year-old males from Smyrna, were charged with carrying a concealed dangerous instrument, a Class A misdemeanor. They were released pending future court dates.