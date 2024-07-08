SMYRNA, DE - The Delaware State Police are searching for two unknown suspects in relation to an armed robbery Saturday.
According to police, investigators were called to the intersection of Joseph Wick Drive and Willowwood Drive in Smyrna on reports of an armed robbery on July 6th, just before 9:30 p.m.. Upon arrival, police learned that a 17-year-old victim was walking home when two unknown men approached him and began a physical altercation. During the struggle, police say one of the suspects struck the victim in the back of the head with a handgun.
Police say the victim then attempted to collect his belongings from the street, but one of the suspects threatened to shoot him if he grabbed his items. The teen victim then fled the scene without his items.
Delaware State Police say the two suspects are described as black males, estimated to be 18-19 years old, about 5’6”-5’7”, with average builds. Investigators say there is currently no surveillance video or images of the suspects.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact authorities at 302-698-8429.