CHESTERTOWN, Md. - Two juveniles were taken into custody and charged with vehicle theft on Friday night.
On March 20 around 10:30 pm, Deputy Stephen Mayo identified the vehicle’s license plate from a “be on the look out” alert dispatch had sent earlier that evening. The vehicle was reported stolen from Chestertown and traveling on Route 213 when spotted, according to Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff.
Deputy Mayo followed the vehicle until additional units responded to the area and initiated a felony traffic stop. The teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were arrested without incident. Upon investigating, deputies noted the steering column to be broken and found a screwdriver.
After reviewing the evidence, the minors received juvenile referrals to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services (DJS).
The charges include:
- Theft Scheme $1,500 to under $25,000
- Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle
- Theft $1,500 to under $25,000
- Burglary – 4th Degree/ Tools
- Malicious Destruction of Property $1,000+
- Rogue and Vagabond
- Driving Without a License
The individuals depicted are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.