SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old after police say one of the boys brought a stolen gun to Wicomico Middle School.
The Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old allegedly stole the gun from a home in Virginia over the weekend and brought it to school on Monday, June 1. The gun was then given to a 14-year-old who took it home, according to police. Officials with Wicomico County Public Schools learned of the incident and immediately notified the Sheriff’s Office.
Police say deputies were able to locate the 14-year-old and recovered the gun from his home. That teen has since been transferred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services on the following charges:
-Dangerous Weapon on School Property
-Possession of Firearm/Minor
-Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession
-Illegal Possession Ammo
-Regulated Firearm – Unlawful Sale/Trans
Deputies took the 15-year-old into custody on June 3. He has also been transferred to the department on the following charges:
-Regulated Firearm: Stolen
-Dangerous Weapon on School Property
-Possession of Firearm/Minor
-Regulated Firearm – Unlawful Sale/Transfer
-Regulated – Illegal Transfer
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and that police are working closely with Wicomico County Public Schools.