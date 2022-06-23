PITTSVILLE, Md.- Maryland State Police have arrested two teenagers accused of holding up the Shore Stop convenience store on Friendship Road in Pittsville.
It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday when the MSP Salisbury Barrack received a 911 telephone call from an employee of the Shore Stop who told troopers the store had just been robbed. The suspect had a long gun, according to the employee. The information given to the barrack at the time was that the suspect left in a white hatchback vehicle and the suspect was a white male.
Shortly afterwards, the Salisbury barrack received another 911 call about a driver driving recklessly in the area of westbound Route 50 and Forest Grove Road. While the caller was on the telephone with the duty officer, the caller stated that an object was raised and pointed at him from inside the white passenger vehicle. The caller remained on the telephone and continued to provide pertinent information.
The suspicious vehicle then went to the Royal Farms located on Walston Switch. There, the suspect(s) entered the store and quickly exited the store.
As the vehicle departed the Royal Farms, it was noted the vehicle was being operated without any headlights. A trooper from the MSP Aviation Command was near the Royal Farms and was able to observe what took place at the Royal Farms. As the suspect vehicle was traveling west on Route 50, the trooper continued to follow the vehicle until backup arrived. Additional troopers joined in and observed the vehicle in the area of Hobbs Road and Route 50. MSP units activated their emergency equipment and the driver failed to stop. A vehicle pursuit was authorized. Several resources were utilized, including the successful deployment of stop-sticks. The vehicle pursuit ended in the area of Route 13 and Gordy Road in Salisbury.
The suspect driver and passenger fled on foot and were taken into custody by troopers a short time later.
Police said no citizens were injured during the robbery and pursuit, including the store clerk. However, minor property damage was incurred by the inability of the 15-year-old driver to maintain control of the vehicle.
After being arrested, two weapons were found inside the vehicle and seized. The two suspects were unharmed.
The teens have been charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, theft, motor vehicle unlawful taking, unauthorized removal of a vehicle, malicious destruction of property and a variety of traffic offenses.
Currently the teen are being held pending a hearing with the Department of Juvenile Services.
Police said the vehicle reportedly belonged to a family member of which they were not aware of the use by the teens nor was there permission given to either teen for the use of the vehicle.