CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Police on Wednesday announced the arrests of two teens in connection with a November shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Cambridge.
Maryland State Police said the first suspect, Daeveon Lat’ee Johnson, 16, of Cambridge, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor. The second suspect, Key’marion Da’Qion Ennals, 16, also of Cambridge, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and multiple other related crimes. Both susppects have been charged as adults. Johnson and Ennals were taken before the District Court Commissioner and are awaiting a bond hearing.
Shortly before 8:15 p.m. Nov. 18, 2021, officers from the Cambridge City Police Department responded to the 900 block of Camelia Street for a reported shooting involving multiple victims. Officers located two male victims shot at the scene.
One of those victims, Ja’Len Woolford, 16, of Cambridge, was declared dead at the scene. The other victim, a 15-year-old boy, was transported by ambulance to Dorchester General Hospital before being flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.
The Cambridge Police Department requested that the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit take over the investigation.
Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and the victims were targeted.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101, ext. 140. Callers may remain anonymous.