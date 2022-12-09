REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say two teens were injured early Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the motorcycle they were riding with an SUV.
The accident occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Coastal Highway at Church Street, which is right where the Fulton Bank is located. Police said that at that time, a Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed in the right lane. Troopers said that at the same time, a Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway and Church Street, waiting to turn left onto Church Street. The driver of the Rogue failed to see the motorcycle and began turning left, according to police. Troopers said that as a result, the Rogue struck the left side of the motorcycle, leading to the motorcycle operator and passenger being ejected and injured.
The operator of the Honda motorcycle, a 19-year-old man from Rehoboth Beach, sustained serious injuries. He was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital. The passenger of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old boy, also from Rehoboth Beach, was critically injured and flown via helicopter to an area hospital. As of now, no citations have been issued to the motorcycle operator.
The driver of the Nissan Rogue, a 39-year-old man from Milton, Del., was reportedly not injured and refused medical treatment. He was cited for DUI, driving while suspended / revoked, and failure to have insurance identification in possession.