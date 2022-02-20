MILLSBORO Del.- A 12-year-old, 13-year-old, and 16-year-old have been arrested for breaking into multiple campers at the Rehoboth Shores development Saturday.
Delaware State Police say they were called to the 24000 block of Henlopen Blvd. for a burglary in progress. A live camera feed from inside one of the homes captured the suspects, and information was given to responding troopers. Troopers later found the three boys in the area of Redwing Lane. The 13-year-old and 16-year-old teen both attempted to run but was taken into custody shortly after. The 12-year-old boy was taken into custody without incident. Troopers also found a discarded gun near the location of the boys which was also found in the possession of the 13-year-old teen.
Further investigation revealed the three boys burglarized four other homes within the 24000 block of Henlopen Blvd.
All three boys were transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
16-year-old:
- Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)- 5 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)- 5 counts
- Attempt to Commit Theft Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Theft Under $1,500
- Attempt to Commit Theft Under $1,500- 3 counts
The 16-year-old teen was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Stevenson House on $62,000 secured bond.
13-year-old:
- Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)- 5 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)- 5 counts
- Possession of a Firearm by Prohibited Juvenile (Felony)
- Attempt to Commit Theft Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Theft of a Firearm (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Theft Under $1,500
- Attempt to Commit Theft Under $1,500- 3 counts
The 13-year-old teen was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released to a guardian without a bond.
12-year-old:
- Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)- 5 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)- 5 counts
- Attempt to Commit Theft Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Theft Under $1,500
- Attempt to Commit Theft Under $1,500- 3 counts
The 12-year-old boy was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released to a guardian without a bond.