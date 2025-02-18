MILLSBORO, DE– A single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on Waterfront Drive caused a second crash and power outages last night.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company (IRVFC) responded to the crashes in the Stonewater Creek development around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, where a car reportedly struck a utility pole which had fallen into the roadway when another car hit it.
The fallen utility pole impacted approximately 2,323 power customers and traffic lights on nearby roads, according to Delaware Electric Cooperative. The company said electricity was restored aruond 9:50 p.m.
Delaware's Department of Transportation coordinated traffic while the Lewes Fire Department and Delaware State Fire Police assisted in the response.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the Stonewater Creek crash, according to a press release.
IRVFC responded to another crash earlier Monday at 24370 Blue Blvd in the Shawns Hideaway campground, where officials say a trash truck became entangled with utility wires.
Crews reported the issue to Delaware Electric Cooperative before freeing the truck, with Delaware State Fire Police coordinating traffic during the response.
Delaware Electric Cooperative did not report any power outages associated with the Shawns Hideaway incident.