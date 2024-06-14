SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred in Millsboro Thursday night.
On Thursday, June 13th, around 7:18pm, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted for a vehicle crash at Bay Farm Rd and John J Williams Hwy in Millsboro. The accident was reported as involving "two vehicles and an unknown amount of patients or injuries".
IRVFC say emergency response crew assignments included "traffic control, fluid and debris recovery, vehicle stabilization, assistance with patient stabilization if needed, as well as overall incident mitigation efforts".
According to officials, it appears that a maroon Buick Lacrosse and black Mazda collided at the intersection on John J. Williams Highway and Bay Farm Road.
Both of the vehicles sustained damage, rendering both of them inoperable. Indian River Volunteer Fire Company report that one patient was transported to nearby medical facilities for observation.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident.