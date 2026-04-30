WICOMICO COUNTY, MD– County officials say Purnell Crossing Road will be reduced to a single lane as crews work to repave and widen the road.
The County's Public Works Department says work is expected to start May 1, weather permitting, and will last approximately two weeks.
Officials say the project will consist of milling and pavement overlay to widen the road by about a foot.
Shifting single-lane operations will be in effect until the project's completion, with signage and flaggers to guide drivers.