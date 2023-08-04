TYASKIN, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department has announced Tyaskin Beach has reopened.
The beach was placed under an advisory on Wednesday due to elevated bacteria levels.
Officials said the beach would be retested on Thursday and Friday, with water quality levels now back to normal levels.
Children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system were most likely to get sick from swimming in the contaminated water.
For questions, you can call the Department of Environmental Health at (410) 546- 4446 or visit www.wicomicohealth.org.