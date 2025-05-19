EASTERN SHORE, MD - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has acquired over $218 million for numerous Civil Works projects across the mid-Atlantic, including several here on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in the Chesapeake Bay.
The funding, provided through the Congressionally authorized Work Plan for the Army Civil Works Program, is meant for infrastructure programs that are expected to see significant milestones and outputs within the fiscal year.
“This funding is vital for us to execute important projects and services throughout the Susquehanna, Potomac, and Chesapeake Bay watersheds,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera. “It is an investment in the American people that allows us to uphold public safety and maintain critical infrastructure to support our local and national economies.”
The following are among the local projects to receive funding, according to the USACE Baltimore District:
-Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Project, Maryland – $71.9 million toward James Island construction completion.
-Poplar Island, Maryland - $10 million towards construction management, monitoring, coordination, and cell development contracts as well as dredge material inflow on the Talbot County island, a national model for habitat restoration and the beneficial use of dredged material.
-Ocean City Harbor/Inlet and Sinepuxent Bay, Maryland - $9.6 million towards maintenance dredging of the Ocean City Inlet and Sinepuxent Bay federal navigation channels
-Wicomico River, Maryland - $5 million towards maintenance dredging for the Federal navigation channel in Wicomico County