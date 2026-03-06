CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - Congresswoman Jen Kiggans and Senator Mark Warner are urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fund a feasibility study.
The lawmakers sent two letters to the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) requesting the funds local leaders on Chincoteague have long been calling for.
Earlier this year, Virginia Institute of Marine Science Professor Dr. Christopher Hein presented his study findings to the town and representatives from Congresswoman Kiggans’ office.
"Getting that issue into the forefront of their minds and not letting them forget about it and I think our diligence that we have done here has helped push that along quite a bit,” Chincoteague Mayor Denise Bowden said.
The VIMS study on erosion was commissioned by the state in 2019 but was not accepted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which told the town it would have to lead a study before intervention against land loss could occur.
The letters propose two timelines. The first would see funding secured in the FY2026 work plan. If that cannot happen, the second letter requests that the money be included in the FY2027 President’s Budget Request.
"We seem to be getting further along now than we ever have been," Bowden said.
Congresswoman Kiggans issued the following statement to WBOC News on Friday.
"The erosion surrounding the Chincoteague Inlet has been a growing concern for years, with calls for action dating back to the feasibility study’s authorization under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act in 2016. These issues have reached a point where homes, local businesses, and critical infrastructure in Chincoteague could be impacted by this deterioration. I sent two letters to the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). One requests that the USACE includes funding for a feasibility study in the FY26 work plan, and the second asks that the FY27 President’s Budget Request includes funding for the study if it’s excluded from the FY26 work plan. My hope is that OMB and the USACE will recognize the seriousness of this issue, and that it directly impacts our constituents here in Virginia’s Second District. It’s our responsibility to protect our communities and answer the call to action.”
Fellow Virginia lawmaker Senator Tim Kaine committed to advocating for the feasibility study in the statement below on Friday.
“I’ve seen firsthand how Chincoteague is facing significant erosion due to rising sea levels, and we must do something to address this challenge. Just as I’ve worked with Chincoteague leaders to support infrastructure investments at Wallops, including improvements to local water and wastewater systems, and secure funding for the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and Eastern Shore Rail Trail, I’ll advocate for funding for the feasibility study.”