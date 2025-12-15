U.S. Secretary of Education visits Maple Elementary on “History Rocks” tour

CAMBRIDGE, Md - U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon visited Maple Elementary School in Cambridge today as part of the Education Department’s national “History Rocks” tour. McMahon was joined by Congressman Andy Harris and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for the fourth stop on the nationwide tour, which will eventually visit schools in all 50 states ahead of next year’s Independence Day.
The event featured remarks from Secretary McMahon, Congressman Harris, and local school officials, along with trivia games and some singing by students. The focus of the visit was highlighting history and emphasizing the critical role local communities play in education.
Congressman Harris praised the leadership at Dorchester County schools.
“We need to get education control down to the local, really local counties as much as we can,” Harris said. “I think that's where the best decisions are made. And I think what was demonstrated today, we have the leadership in Dorchester County to make the right decisions. Let's empower them.”
Secretary McMahon echoed that message.
“The federal government does not control curriculum,” McMahon told WBOC. “We don't hire teachers, buy books. We don’t do any of that. So the local level is where the best decisions are made. The president believes, as do I, that the best education is that that's closest to the students.”
For Dorchester County Public Schools, the visit was both a point of pride and an opportunity to showcase the district’s progress.
“We’re excited about having this opportunity,” Dr. Donald Boyd said. “And for having the Secretary of Education to be with us today.”
Boyd also noted that working with federal officials helps ensure that all students have the resources they need to succeed.
As the “History Rocks” tour continues, Secretary McMahon plans to visit at least one school in every state before July 4, 2026, America’s 250th birthday. Today’s visit offered students a chance to see how local schools connect to the national conversation.