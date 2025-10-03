NEWARK, Del. - A student-produced show at the University of Delaware is facing backlash after airing a message seemingly applauding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The Bi-Weekly Show, a Saturday Night Live-like sketch comedy program, airs on the University of Delaware’s Student Television Network and operates under the University’s Communication Department. In a recent episode, the show concluded with a list of credits including a special thanks to “Charlie Kirk’s Killer.”
In another sketch from the same program, now deleted, a student quips, “More like Charlie Twerk the way that ass dropped.”
All sketches from the episode have since been removed from the program’s Youtube and website, but not before drawing the outrage from local lawmakers. The Delaware Republican Party first brought the episode to light, condemning the messaging and calling for an investigation by the university.
“As an alumnus of the University of Delaware, I find this especially troubling,” Gene Truono, Chairman of the Delaware Republican Party said in a statement Wednesday. “Whe I was a student, there was a level of civility and respect that would never have allowed something like this to be broadcast. The University owes its students, parents, and alumni real answers. Our state’s flagship university must take immediate action to investigate this incident, identify who allowed it, and ensure that nothing like this ever happens again. Silence and cover-ups cannot replace accountability.”
UD tells WBOC it condemns the deeply offensive and insensitive language.
“A member of the station immediately raised concerns among student peers about offensive language in the credits,” a statement from the University of Delaware reads. “Recognizing the negative impact of that language, the group decided within hours of its original broadcast to remove the rolling credits before posting the content to their site.”
University officials go on to say they do not condone any language that diminishes the value of human life.
The university did not say if any of the students or the faculty involved with the production of the episode will face consequences.