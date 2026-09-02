LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a crash on Coastal Highway in Lewes on Tuesday that claimed the life of a 48-year-old motorcyclist.
DSP says a Kia Sorento was driving north on Route 1 on Sept. 1 at about 6:10 p.m. on Sept. 1 when it attempted to turn at Bay Crossing Boulevard. At the same time, a Harley Davidson was travelling south towards Bay Crossing Boulevard.
According to police, the Kia made a U-turn and pulled into the path of the motorcycle, and the motorcycle then struck the passenger side of the car. The motorcycle’s rider, Harbeson man was ejected. Police say he was brought to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, police identified the victim as 48-year-old Paul Lawson.
The driver of the Kia, a 77-year-old Pennsylvania woman, was not injured.
DSP continues to investigate this crash and ask anyone who witnessed it to contact them at 302-703-3266.