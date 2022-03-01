OCEAN CITY, Md. - Michael Panco is a third generation Ukranian-American. Panco shot drone footage in Ocean City showing a massive Ukranian coat of arms he sculpted in the sand.
Panco says part of what makes Ocean City so special are Ukranians who work and live there, including seasonal J1 workers.
"I used the Carousel as a perfect place for it because there's so many students who come here as J1's to work so I just found it important to pick a place that is dependent upon all of there help. We need them, J1's are an important part of Ocean City, Maryland," Panco said.
There are a number of shows of display for Ukraine in Ocean City.
Outside of Fish Tales Restaurant and Bar is a sign with the message "United We Stand For Ukraine."
On social media, the town's iconic OC flag was turned into Ukranian colors by an artist.
Panco says that support from halfway around the world is very much felt by his friends, like Sergey Velichanskiy, a soldier fighting to keep control of the capital of Kyiv.
"My spirit and heart are connected to everything there. And I know you could turn off the international news and forget about it all or you could go online and see that people are really going through it. They need our support," Panco said.
Sergey sent Michael an audio message from the frontlines.
"We know that the huge convoy of them is coming in our direction so we are in the position. Please pray for us," Velichanskiy said.
Panco says he has had trouble sleeping these past few nights because he knows at any moment a turn for the worse could mean he never hears from Sergey again.