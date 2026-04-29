PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The University of Maryland Eastern Shore announced today that it will be among 15 Historically Black Colleges and Universities joining the launch of the Association of HBCU Research Institutions.
The national coalition is aimed at accelerating world-class research, expanding institutional capacity and increasing HBCU leadership in addressing society’s most prevalent challenges. It is supported through a partnership with the Association of American Universities and a three-year, $1 million grant from Harvard University and the Legacy of Slavery Initiative.
The initiative will enhance interdisciplinary research, strengthen policy influence, boost funding and support infrastructure development across participating HBCUs, according to UMES.
Association of HBCU Research Institutions currently account for approximately half of all competitively awarded federal research funding among HBCUs, with research efforts focusing on health, science, education, justice reform and economic development.
“At UMES, we believe that research is not only about discovery, but also about changing lives,” UMES President Dr. Heidi M. Anderson said. “Through our engagement with the AHRI, we are expanding opportunities for our students and faculty, advancing equity through innovation and shaping a future where HBCUs lead with purpose and impact.”
The 15 member institutions include Clark Atlanta, Delaware State, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical, Hampton, Howard, Jackson State, Morgan State, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State, Prairie View Agricultural and Mechanical, South Carolina State, Southern, Tennessee State, Texas Southern, and Virginia State universities.
UMES officials say all members will collaborate to increase the number of HBCUs achieving Research One Carnegie Classification, the highest designation for research activity.
“I am honored to stand alongside fellow leaders in the Association of HBCU Research Institutions as we champion a shared vision of excellence, equity and innovation,” Anderson said. “Together, we are not only advancing research, but we are also transforming communities, expanding opportunity, and preparing the next generation of leaders to thrive in an ever-changing world.”