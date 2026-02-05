PRINCESS ANNE, MD – Dr. Marla Frederick, the first Black woman to serve as Dean of Harvard Divinity School, addressed UMES students and faculty on Thursday in honor of Black History Month.
Dr. Frederick is a graduate of the Historically Black College and University Spelman College. Her work as an ethnographer focuses on the African American religious experience.
"There's something powerful about learning about your tradition in the context of learning about other people's traditions,” Dr. Frederick said of how religion functions for building coalitions, community, and shared humanity.“That breaks down these barriers, these walls of difference that can so easily divide."
UMES President Dr. Heidi Anderson told WBOC that the university’s religious roots made this a meaningful way to kick off this year’s event series.
"History and religion is intertwined,” Dr. Anderson said. "UMES was founded with the Methodist Church and so to kick off Black History Month with this particular speaker is so powerful."
The President of UMES Student Government Association moderated a Q&A with Dr. Frederick after her speech.
“To hear their voices because right now they are the future,” Dr. Anderson said. “It's so important, this is paying it forward to the next generation.”
Black History Month programming will continue on the UMES campus throughout February. A free showing of the award-nominated documentary "Farming While Black" will be shown from 11 am to 1 pm at