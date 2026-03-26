PRINCESS ANNE, MD - More than 100 students, staff and alumni marched across the University of Maryland Eastern Shore campus in Somerset County Thursday morning in celebration of Women’s History Month.
The "100 Women in Heels" march is the brainchild of students Masarrah McDade and Madison Abdus-Sabur. The event was inspired by the “100 Men in Suits” event held earlier this academic year.
"I think pressure makes diamonds,” McDade said. “I think all of that because my mom grew up in heels.”
Participants gathered outside the Ella Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center at starting at 10 AM, donning their best professional attire.
“I feel as if whenever I'm in business professional first, I feel like I'm ready to sit at the table,” McDade said. “Even if I don't know what to say, I'm going to find something.”
Around 11 AM, the march to the Student Services Center began. Echoes of heel clicks on pavement served as a soundtrack to the procession.
"I am choked up in tears … that's why I'm wearing sunglasses, because I'm an ugly crier,” Abdus-Sabur said. “I love that our dream is coming to light."
Organizers noted that UMES itself has many female leaders, including Dr. Heidi M. Anderson and Vice President Dr. Latoya Jenkins. Dr. Jenkins participated in the march.
"The energy, the excitement, the momentum that we felt,” Dr. Jenkins said. “A great way to really show and showcase the great, rich history of our university and the women's leadership that help out students each and every day."
The group was met with cheers, signs, flowers and gift bags by fellow UMES Hawks. Remarks from organizers and Dr. Jenkins in the Student Services Center theater succeeded the march.