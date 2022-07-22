CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Authorities say food left cooking unattended on a stove sparked a Thursday afternoon fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Cambridge.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 12 p.m. at a two-story home located at 693 Washington St.
It took the Rescue (Cambridge) Fire Company approximately 40 minutes to get the two-alarm blaze under control.
The fire caused an estimated $85,000 to the structure and another $15,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
The American Red Cross is assisting the home's occupants.