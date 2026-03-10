WICOMICO CO. - A garage was scorched in Wicomico County after a tree limb burn accidentally spread, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The garage is located on Union Church Road, near Salisbury, fire officials say.
They say the owner of the home was burning tree limbs and brush near the garage, stepped away briefly and left it unattended, when it spread across the ground and into the garage.
Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company responded, says the fire marshal's office, and it took 20 firefighters 45 minutes to get it under control.
The damage is estimated at $100,000.