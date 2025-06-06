WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Emergency plans to dredge the channel ahead of the White Marlin Open are in question. However, Worcester County officials are working on a backup plan.
"We made an emergency request to the Army Corps, and they are providing a different type of dredging vessel," said Weston Young, Worcester County's Chief Administrative Officer.
Typically, the West Ocean City Inlet gets dredged twice a year. Once in late winter or early spring and once in the fall. The Army Corps usually uses two main dredges to perform the work: the Murden and the Currituck.
According to the USACE, those two dredges are undergoing maintenance. Therefore, the county is collaborating with the federal agency to determine if a side-casting dredge can perform the work instead.
"It sounds like they're getting the best thing that they can for the time that we need," said Young.
Nicole Strong, Deputy Chief of the USACE Public Affairs Office, provided WBOC with an update on Friday:
"Our Navigation team is currently pursuing an emergency approval to use the Dredge Merritt, which is a side casting dredge that could be used to dredge the OC inlet. The team is in discussions on a path forward to request approval."
Strong was not able to give WBOC a definitive 'yes' or 'no', but Worcester officials are holding out hope.
"We believe the Army Corps does a good job, they know the mission that's needed, they understand what goes on with the White Marlin Open," said Young. "I have full confidence they'll get the channel open and have it clear and boats will be able to go out and have a good time."
The White Marlin Open will be held from August 4-8.