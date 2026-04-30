WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- There is a renewed emphasis on safe driving habits in construction zones. The push comes just after National Work Zone Awareness Week, as officials highlight the dangers road crews face while working only feet from passing vehicles.
The focus on safety also follows two tragic deaths of highway workers, one of which took place right here on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
First Sgt. Tom Funk with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said distracted driving remains one of the biggest threats in work zones.
"The biggest thing we see is onlookers instead of people paying attention to the roadway," said Funk.
He emphasized that even brief distractions can have deadly consequences.
"Construction workers die in roadway accidents all the time, or get severely injured, and again, most of the time it's due to speed and or a lack of attention," said Funk.
In response to the recent highway workers deaths, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) is calling for stronger protections. The union said highway workers are often sent into dangerous conditions with "inadequate protection," "inconsistent enforcement of the Move Over Law," and "poorly marked work zones."
The organization added that "the State is gambling with workers' lives every single day and calling it business as usual."
AFSCME is urging Maryland officials to strengthen enforcement of work zone laws and invest more in staffing, training and safety measures.
Law enforcement officials say drivers can help prevent further tragedies by slowing down, avoiding distractions and remaining focused when traveling through construction zones.