SALISBURY, Md. - The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union, representing state employees including those on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, is calling for immediate improvements to staffing, salaries, and working conditions, which union officials say have reached a crisis point.
Employees from Eastern Correctional Institution (ECI), Deer’s Head Hospital, and Eastern Shore Hospital Center are pressing state lawmakers and Governor Wes Moore to take action, emphasizing that staff shortages have led to difficult and potentially dangerous situations.
For years, staffing issues at ECI in Somerset County have been well documented, and conditions have only worsened, according to a correctional officer who spoke with WBOC. Due to these shortages, some employees have reportedly been forced into overtime.
About three dozen AFSCME members gathered publicly on Tuesday at Unity Square in Salisbury, where Council 3 president Patrick Moran addressed the media, stressing the urgency of the situation.
“We’re calling on legislators, and we’re calling on the governor to fund essential state services. The fact of the matter is, one job working for the state ought to be enough,” Moran said.
Another AFSCME union president representing Western Maryland prisons spoke at the event, mentioning a recent stabbing that injured two correctional officers, further highlighting safety concerns within Maryland’s correctional facilities.
Rownite Stevens, an ECI employee with nearly 20 years of experience, voiced her fears, saying, “I just pray that it doesn’t come to that point where the staff gets seriously hurt. It’s hard when anyone gets hurt, no matter what.”
A spokesperson for Governor Moore’s office responded, noting the administration’s efforts to address the situation. The statement highlighted a statewide reduction in vacancies by 22% since Moore’s inauguration, with improvements at the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) and the Maryland Department of Health (MDH).
However, Moran expressed a desire for more substantial progress. “Now is not the time for more paper and hollow plans that lack follow-through. Right now is the time for action. We need it now, and we need it from our state leaders.”
In addition to ECI, AFSCME represents about 7,000 Eastern Shore employees and 45,000 employees across Maryland, including those at the State Highway Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, Eastern Shore Hospital Center, and Deer’s Head Hospital.
Christine Duffy, a 19-year employee at Deer’s Head in Salisbury, said staffing shortages are affecting patient care. “My concern really is the short staffing and our patients receiving the proper care they’re supposed to get. With staffing low and turnover high, it’s hard to get the people in like we’re supposed to.”
The union also criticized the previous administration under Governor Larry Hogan, claiming that essential maintenance worth over a billion dollars never materialized. Hogan has previously defended his administration’s record, stating he provided record pay increases to union members during his tenure.
Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, who had a representative at the press conference, expressed support for the union’s cause. “All Maryland employees should have the assurance that when they leave home and serve our state, they will return safely from their respective workplace,” Sample-Hughes said in a statement, adding that equitable wages and adequate staff-to-patient ratios in state facilities are essential. “The employees are the backbone of being open for business and at your service to the taxpayer. I’m poised to advocate on their behalf and know that something must change.”
Governor Moore’s office reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside AFSCME, advocates, and the state legislature to improve conditions, stating that the administration is dedicated to ensuring state government is “back firing on all cylinders.”