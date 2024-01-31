SMYRNA, Del.- There is a historical mystery to solve in Kent County after 28 unmarked burials were discovered.
According to Delaware's Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, at least 28 burials are present. The division said the date of the burials is unknown but likely prior to the 1870's.
The discovery of a century old cemetery has shocked some like Robert Johnson of Smyrna. He put it simply stating, "that's crazy."
DHCA is now trying to connect the dots and find out if anyone here today is related to those buried at the site.
A list of probable property owners or occupants during this time can be found here.
Although Johnson is skeptical if any descendants will be found.
"I think it might be a lost cause because it has been so long," he noted.
Others like Rodney Kerley of Smyrna are more hopeful and intrigued.
"It is an unsolved mystery people want to know," Kerley said. "I would want to know if my mom or dad or I don't know George Washington or whoever were buried there that's important."
Construction surrounds the discovery site. Another resident Tim Tree argues that at least for the time being, the area should be off-limits for development.
"I would suggest the graves remain untouched since there are so many of them and [developers] just built around that part," Tree said.
Kerley agrees saying DHCA should continue work to uncover who may have been laid to rest. "No body should be dug up," he asserts.
DHCA asks "Anyone who have reason to believe they may be lineal descendants of the individuals or have evidence that their relatives are buried in the unmarked cemetery should contact the Director, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, 29 North State Street, Dover, DE 19901-3611; telephone 302-736-7400 weekdays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m."