OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Town of Ocean City yesterday announced the upcoming closure of the Inlet Parking Lot from Sept. 10 to Oct. 8 to accommodate numerous events.
During OC BikeFest, Sept. 13 to 17, limited motorcycle-only parking will be available in the Inlet Lot, according to a press release. The city will then set up for the Oceans Calling Festival from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, adding the Municipal Parking Lot at North Division Street will be closed Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.
The Endless Summer Cruisin’ Event will be next, from Oct. 5 to 8, when participating motorists are permitted to park in the Inlet Lot from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Lot will open to the public after 5 p.m. each day during Cruisin’, and it will resume normal operations after 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8.
The release added that Inlet Lot Parking is always first-come-first serve, and the city’s downtown is expected to be congested throughout the upcoming events.