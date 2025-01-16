DOVER, DE- Below-freezing temperatures expected in the coming days have prompted a last-minute change to Delaware’s gubernatorial inauguration. The swearing-in ceremony for Governor-elect Matt Meyer, originally planned to be held outdoors at Legislative Hall, will now take place indoors at Delaware State University’s William B. DeLauder Education and Humanities Theatre.
Mila Myles, Transition Communications Director for Governor-elect Matt Meyer, says the decision to move indoors was made with safety in mind due to the extreme weather forecast.
“It’s tradition in Delaware for inaugural ceremonies, for incoming governors to be outside. And we wanted to honor that tradition. But as the latest forecast came in for Tuesday, it was very clear that we are looking right now at a subzero wind chill. And as much as people love tradition, they love not having frostbite even more.”
This will be Delaware’s first indoor gubernatorial inauguration since Jack Markell’s second term in 2013.
Myles emphasized that safety remains the top priority, particularly for vulnerable attendees.
“The safety of Delawareans truly is paramount. And this way, we can ensure that that is solidified. Especially when I’m talking about elderly folks and children, that’s really what we’re talking about.”
Delaware State University officials do not anticipate significant disruptions to classes or campus operations due to the event.
Meanwhile, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is finalizing traffic plans.
“Anyone traveling on Route 13 might want to be mindful of that. There could be maybe a 30-minute to an hour period where traffic volumes are higher."
Event organizers have announced that tickets are required for entry to the 985-seat venue. Tickets can be reserved here, but attendees are encouraged to act quickly as availability is limited.
The inauguration is scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, marking the beginning of Meyer’s new term as Delaware’s governor.