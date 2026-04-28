Upcoming Route 336 closure in South Dorchester raises questions about detour impact

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. — A proposed temporary closure of Route 336 in South Dorchester County is raising questions among some neighbors and business owners about how traffic will be rerouted and what it could mean for local roads.
The Maryland State Highway Administration plans to temporarily close Route 336, also known as Lakesville Road, for a culvert replacement project aimed at addressing drainage and roadway stability issues. During the closure, drivers would be detoured onto nearby roads, including Maple Dam Road.
Dorchester County Manager Jerry Jones says the county is working with state highway officials to coordinate the culvert replacement and detour plans.
“We’ve worked with SHA to come up with a plan to stripe the road,” Jones said. “We’re going to have QR codes on signage, just showing people the status of tides. We’re going to have chevrons on the curves to make sure we create a visibility benefit for those who have to use that road.”
Still, some neighbors say they have questions about how the detour route will handle additional traffic.
Keith Morris, a farmer in Church Creek, said the change could impact agricultural operations that rely on large delivery trucks.
“I have fertilize trucks that tractor trailers will be coming here to be bringing us fertilizer,” Morris said. “They're not going to be able to come this way.”
David Beverley, who owns Elijah’s General Store in Toddville, said his business depends on consistent deliveries.
“We wouldn’t be able to get certain trucks down here for distribution due to the fact that the distributors don’t want to use Maple Dam Road because of its current condition,” Beverley said.
Beverley added that even a short closure could have a significant impact on his inventory.
“If the closure, you know, for example, was 2 or 3 weeks long, we get trucks every single week so we wouldn't be able to get deliveries for merchandise for that period of time,” Beverley told WBOC.
State transportation officials say the project is expected to take place this summer and could require a closure lasting up to three weeks. They add that crews will work around the clock in an effort to complete the project as quickly as possible.
County leaders say they will continue coordinating with the Maryland State Highway Administration as the project moves forward and detour plans are finalized.