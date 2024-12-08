LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening and left one juvenile injured.
According to Laurel Police, officers arrived to the 200 block of the Hollybrook Apartment Complex around 6 PM. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a single juvenile victim who suffered a gunshot wound to their arm.
The victim was transported to Tidal Health for medical attention.
Police announced Saturday evening they were searching for a 14-year-old suspect who fled the scene of the shooting before officers arrived.
On Sunday, December 8, Laurel police said the teen had been arrested without incident and taken to Stevenson Detention Center in lieu of $70,000 cash bond. He was charged with the following:
- Assault 1st Degree (Class B Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 18 (Class D Felony)
- Aggravated menacing (Class E Felony)
- Reckless endangering 1st degree (Class E Felony)
In response to the shooting, the Laurel School District announced Monday they would be implementing weapons detection systems at Laurel Middle and High Schools. The elementary schools will also soon be seeing the systems used on site, according to the school district.
"The safety and well-being of our school community are our top priorities, and we will continue to take the necessary steps to protect everyone and maintain peace of mind," the school district said in a social media post.