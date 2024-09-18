FELTON, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a crash in Felton that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy Tuesday.
According to investigators, a Ford F-150 was driving west on Spectrum Farms Road on September 17th just after 2 a.m. when it failed to negotiate a turn. The truck then left the roadway and rolled, police say.
The passenger of the truck, 14-year-old Gabriel Whitley, of Felton, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, according to authorities. Whitley died at the scene.
Another occupant of the truck, a 19-year-old Felton woman, was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say an unknown third occupant left the scene before State Police arrived. The driver of the Ford has not yet been identified.
Delaware State Police ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 302-698-8457.