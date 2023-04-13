ATLANTIC, Va. - The Virginia State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred in Atlantic, VA, Wednesday night, leaving one woman dead.
According to police, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m.Wednesday on Nocks Landing Road. 26 year-old Erika Cherrelle Bailey and her boyfriend, 39 year-old Duane Lee Turner were trying to teach their 6 year-old daughter how to ride a bike, according to police. They were struck from behind by a 2021 Honda Pilot SUV.
Police say Erika Bailey was killed on impact. Turner and their daughter were transported to Tidal Health in Salisbury and treated for serious injuries.
Police say 36 year-old Jessica Greenley Waterfield of Atlantic and her 3 year-old passenger were not injured in the crash.
Neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, according to police.
Currently the investigation is being reviewed by the Accomack Commonwealth Attorney's Office, which will determine if charges are to be placed. At this time of the investigation, no charges have been placed.