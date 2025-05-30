Bay Bridge Tractor Trailer Crash
QUEEN ANNE’S CO., MD - Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday on westbound Route 50 just before the Bay Bridge. 

Investigators say they responded to the westbound lanes of US-50 at about 6:40 p.m. and arrived to find three vehicles that had been involved. According to authorities, the driver of a black Scion suffered serious injuries and required air transportation to a local hospital.

Police say they believe a tractor trailer was also involved but did not stop after striking the Scion. Instead, police say the driver of the tractor trailer continued over the Bay Bridge. Investigators are attempting to identify the tractor trailer and its driver.

On Thursday, police released photos of the tractor trailer they believe was involved. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call MDTA Police at 410-295-8146.

