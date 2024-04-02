BLADES, DE - Results are in for the Town of Blades annual municipal election for the position of Councilman.
Voting began at Blades’ Town Hall on April 1, at 2 p.m., with polls closing at 6 p.m.
Candidates who received the highest number of votes are set to be elected for a two-year term as Councilman. The candidates are Raymond Adkins, Nancy McAdams, Susan Seltzer, and Donald Trice.
Results for the 3 council seats:
Susan Seltzer - 90 votes
Nancy McAdams - 73 votes
Donald Trice - 59 votes
Raymond Adkins - 41 votes
The Town of Blades will swear in Councilors-elect Nancy McAdams, Susan Seltzer and Donald Trice on Monday, April 8, at the town council meeting.