Town of Blades

BLADES, DE - Results are in for the Town of Blades annual municipal election for the position of Councilman.

Voting began at Blades’ Town Hall on April 1, at 2 p.m., with polls closing at 6 p.m.

Candidates who received the highest number of votes are set to be elected for a two-year term as Councilman. The candidates are Raymond Adkins, Nancy McAdams, Susan Seltzer, and Donald Trice.

Results for the 3 council seats:

Susan Seltzer - 90 votes

Nancy McAdams - 73 votes

Donald Trice - 59 votes

Raymond Adkins - 41 votes

The Town of Blades will swear in Councilors-elect Nancy McAdams, Susan Seltzer and Donald Trice on Monday, April 8, at the town council meeting.