REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-- A body of a swimmer who went missing in the water of Rehoboth Beach has been found.
Rehoboth Beach Police say the body of 31-year-old Richard A. Boateng of Savage, Md., was found on the beach near the North Shore community around Ocean Drive and Farview Road around 6 a.m. Monday. Officers say no foul play is suspected.
A forensic investigator from the Division of Forensic Science responded to the scene and the body was removed. A death investigation is being done by the Rehoboth Beach Police and the Division of Forensic Science, according to authorities.
Police say Boateng went missing in the ocean surf off the beach in the area of Rehoboth Avenue Sunday around 5:45 p.m.
Police say members of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, and the Rehoboth Beach Police Department all took part in a joint search of the water and beach North and South of Boateng's last known location.
Police say when Boateng went missing he was last seen wearing a bright blue and white swimsuit with a floral design and a blue swim cap.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.