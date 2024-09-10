CAMBRIDGE, DE - The Cambridge Police Department has located and arrested what they described as a potentially armed and dangerous man.
On Tuesday, the Cambridge Police Department said they were attempting to locate 44-year-old Eugene George Dandy III. Dandy was staying in Cambridge, according to police, and is also known by the name of "Justice".
On September 11th, police announced they had located and arrested Dandy with the help of one of their K9s as Dandy attempted to flee.
Dandy has an active Arrest Warrant the Cambridge Police Department for burglary and theft charges, as well a criminal summons for theft charges. Police say additional charges are pending against Dandy for robbery and related charges.
Cambridge Police say Dandy had been "on a crime spree and committing thefts from people and establishments throughout Cambridge."
Officials said Dandy may be armed and dangerous and warned neighbors to not approach him.