CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Cambridge Police Department has found the 10-year-old child involved in a critically missing person and alleged abduction case.
Details remain scarce at this time, but officials announced shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday that 10-year-old Layla Aniya Bowser and 44-year-old Yukie Sharese Pritchett have been located.
The Cambridge Police Department says Bowser was found in New York City and is in the care of Child Protective Services. Bowser is awaiting arrangements to be returned to her family in Maryland, police say.
Cambridge police tell WBOC Pritchett is in the custody of NYPD and awaiting extradition back to Maryland where she will be served with an arrest warrant relating to the incident.
According to Cambridge Police, officers were first alerted on Monday, April 22nd, of a missing 10-year-old girl and a 44-year-old woman. An investigation reportedly revealed the child was last seen on or about April 9th at about 3:30 p.m. near Chestnut Place in Cambridge.
Pritchett is a non-custodial relative of Bowser who did not have permission to take the girl with her, according to police.