MARYDEL, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle car crash that killed a Kent County man on Saturday.
According to the Delaware State Police, on February 8th, at approximately 1:23am, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Westville Road, approaching Mahan Corner Road in Marydel. DSP say for unknown reasons, still under investigation, the vehicle exited the north side of the road, struck a utility box, and sideswiped trees. The car then reentered the road, traveled off the south side, and struck a tree.
The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, 66-year-old James Noble, from Camden-Wyoming, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
DSP say the road was closed for about 2.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact DSP at (302) 698-8547.