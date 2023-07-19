HEBRON, Md. - The Salisbury HazMat team joined two other fire departments in extinguishing a poultry truck that caught fire on Route 50 Tuesday.
Maryland State Police say they arrived at the scene on US 50 westbound just before 2:30 p.m. yesterday. The truck, transporting chickens for Amick Farms, pulled over when the driver noticed smoke from the vehicle. Once stopped, he reportedly saw flames and attempted unsuccessfully to extinguish the fire.
The Salisbury Fire Department then assisted Hebron and Mardela Springs fire companies in combating the fully involved fire. The truck fire had been extinguished by suppression crews before Salisbury HazMat arrived, according to the Department. Remaining diesel fuel was pumped off to allow the truck to be securely removed.
The truck’s driver was reportedly not injured in the fire. There were live chickens in tow at the time, and Maryland State Police say some perished in the blaze.
Westbound lanes of US 50 were closed for more than 2 hours following the fire.
WBOC's Chopper 16 was on the scene.
Editor's Note: This article has been updated with further information from the Maryland State Police. The location of the incident was also erroneously reported as Mardela Springs and has been corrected.