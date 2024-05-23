CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - Virginia State Police are investigating a house fire on Chincoteague that claimed the life of one man Wednesday.
According to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were alerted to the house fire on Circle Drive just after 6 a.m. on May 22nd. Crews entered the burning home to find partially collapsed hallway floors, preventing them from accessing the main fire space and its contents. Once the main body of the fire had been suppressed, efforts turned to smoke and heat ventilation, according to the Fire Department.
Firefighters then continued their search in the rooms that were inaccessible during the fire and say they found a body. State police and a medical examiner then arrived on the scene and began their investigation.
State Police say the the body of an adult man had been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy, and positive identification.
On Friday, May 24th, Virginia State Police identified the victim as Daniel J. Fernandez, 62.
The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, according to police, and the fire does not currently appear to be suspicious.