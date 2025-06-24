DELMARVA - Multiple cooling centers are slated to open to neighbors across Delmarva as temperatures rapidly climb throughout the week.
WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says we can expect temperatures to remain well into the 90s and in some places approach 100 degrees over the coming days. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day with heat index values forecasted over 110.
Extreme heat warnings have been issued for Tuesday on some parts of Delmarva due to the forecasted temperatures and heat index.
The following cooling center openings have been announced. This list will be updated as further cooling centers are opened.
WICOMICO CO., MD
On Tuesday, Wicomico officials announced extended hours for their cooling centers.
-Wicomico County Civic Center (500 Glen Avenue, Salisbury) Flanders Room. Monday, June 23rd 2:00p.m.-5:00p.m., Tuesday, June 24th 11:00a.m.-7:00p.m. and Wednesday, June 25th from 12:00p.m.-5:00p.m.
-MAC Inc., Senior Center (909 Progress Circle, Salisbury) Monday June 23rd -Wednesday June 25th from 8:00am to 4:30pm for residents aged 55 and older.
KENT CO., DE
-Smyrna State Service Center (200 South DuPont Blvd., Smyrna) 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
-Williams State Service Center (805 River Road, Dover) Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wednesday 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
SUSSEX CO., DE
County Admin Building (2 The Circle, Georgetown) Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Greenwood Library (100 Mill St., Greenwood)
Milton Library (121 Union St., Milton), 10 a.m.-7 p.m. M, Tues; 10 a.m-6 p.m. W, Thu; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. F; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat
South Coastal Library (43 Kent Ave, Bethany Beach), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. M, Tues; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. W, Thu;10 a.m.-5 p.m. F; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.
QUEEN ANNE’S CO., MD
The following locations will be open June 23 - June 27:
Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM:
Open Monday, June 23 – Friday, June 27
-Sudlersville Senior Center
605 Foxxtown Road, Sudlersville MD
-Grasonville Senior Center
4802 Main Street, Grasonville MD
-Kent Island Senior Center
891 Love Point Road, Stevensville MD
The following locations will be open June 23 - June 28:
Monday-Thursday 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Friday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Saturday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
-QAC Library-Centreville Branch
121 Commerce Street, Centreville
-QAC Library- Kent Island Branch
200 Library Circle, Stevensville
SOMERSET CO., MD
-Princess Anne Library (11767 Beechwood St., Princess Anne) 410-651-0852 10:00 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. Monday – Wednesday, 10:00a.m. – 4:45pm Thursday.
-Crisfield Library (100 Collins St., Crisfield) 410-968-0955 10:00 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. Monday – Wednesday, 10:00a.m. – 4:45pm Thursday
SOMERSET CO., MD
-Princess Anne Library (11767 Beechwood St., Princess Anne) 410-651-0852 10:00 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. Monday – Wednesday, 10:00a.m. – 4:45pm Thursday.
-Crisfield Library (100 Collins St., Crisfield) 410-968-0955 10:00 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. Monday – Wednesday, 10:00a.m. – 4:45pm Thursday