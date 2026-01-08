Dead whale off Bethany

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Chopper 16 was overhead the body of a dead whale floating off the coast of Bethany Beach on Thursday.

The whale, which appears to be a humpback, was seen flipped on its back in the waters near Ocean Ridge on Jan. 8. The whale later washed onto the shore.

The Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute responded to the scene on Thursday afternoon, saying the whale had first been spotted floating about 2 miles off the Indian River Inlet earlier this week. 

MERR said the 30-foot whale, a young male humpback, was very bloated. A postmortem necropsy was being organized to determine the cause of death.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

