HORNTOWN, VA - The Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred in Accomack County on Sunday afternoon.
The Virginia State Police report that on September 15th, at approximately 12:05pm, emergency units received calls of a "deceased male underneath a golf cart" at the 35000 block of Robin Lane, (within the Trails End Campground) in Horntown, VA.
Late Sunday night, Virginia State Police reported that the deceased male in the crash was identified as 54-year-old Robert Jude Vandornick Jr.
State police say Vandornick was driving a golf cart in his backyard, going up a hill, when he "took a curve too short, and drove over the embankment". After driving up on the embankment, the golf cart overturned and landed on top of him. VSP say Vandornick succumbed to his injuries at that time.